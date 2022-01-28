'Worried' Horschel takes early lead

SAN DIEGO • Billy Horschel opened with a sizzling nine-under 63 on Wednesday to take a one-shot lead at the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in California.

Playing the North Course, he carded a clean round with nine birdies, with fellow American Michael Thompson shooting a 64 to sit alone in second place.

Compatriot Kevin Tway and Germany's Stephan Jager shot matching 65s to sit two shots back in third.

Four golfers, including world No. 1 Jon Rahm, were tied for fifth at six under, three shots back.

The Spaniard opened with three birdies on the front nine but carded two bogeys coming in to go with three birdies and an eagle on the par-five 18th.

"The conditions were relatively easy. I mean, there's not much wind, but you've still got to play this golf course," Rahm, who won last year's US Open at Torrey Pines, said.

"I hit it great off the tee, put myself in really good positions, and the few times I was off, for the most part, I was able to give myself a chance to save the hole so I think that was the key."

Horschel opened with birdies on the first two holes, not bad for a guy who was not sure if he would be able to play when he woke up on Wednesday.

The world No. 23 said he had been dealing with a stiff upper back since the Sony Open earlier this month.

"Still a little worried when I woke up this morning and it felt pretty good," he said.

"Thankfully, all the work we've done and everything I felt, it never got any tighter.

"It's actually felt like it's a little bit looser right now... I didn't know if I was even going to tee it up today when I woke up.

"Even when I was hitting balls, I still wasn't sure whether I was going to tee it up."

Thompson also posted a clean round, finishing just one birdie shy of the leader while also playing the North Course.

"It's shorter, I think the rough is a little bit lighter on the North, and you just know you're going to have to take advantage because the South Course can beat you up," he said.

"I was really quite surprised with how I played today because my practice leading up into today wasn't that great... Something clicked and I made a bunch of putts and I was hitting my lines, so nothing to complain about."

Defending champion Patrick Reed fired an even-par 72, alongside Japan's Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Other notable names include former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Tokyo Games gold medallist Xander Schauffele, all shooting 68s.

