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Jeeno Thitikul is chasing her fifth LPGA triumph of 2026.

MIAMI – Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul seeks her third consecutive victory at the LPGA’s season-ending Tour Championship starting on Nov 19 with top-ranked Nelly Korda among her main rivals in the US$11 million (S$14.18 million) showdown.

A 60-player field will compete for a US$4 million top prize at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida – where Jeeno edged American Angel Yin by one stroke in 2024 and beat compatriot Pajaree Anannarukarn by four in 2025.

“This course wasn’t that hard,” Jeeno said. “Hard to not be able to be aggressive on it.

“It’s a course that you just need to go aggressive on it, like you don’t have anything to lose. I feel like going to the pin is just (the) only answer to be able to hoist the trophy.”

Second-ranked Jeeno chases her fifth LPGA triumph of 2026 after winning in Thailand, at the Mizuho Americas Open, the Portland Classic and October’s Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

“My season, I think it was phenomenal,” Jeeno said. “I had a lot of grinding this year with the ball striking. I know the putter wasn’t the best as last year but it’s just life. You’re not always going to be comfortable every time you play golf.”

US star Korda also has four titles in 2026, including Major crowns at the US Women’s Open and Chevron Championship, plus the Riviera Maya Open in Mexico and the Tournament of Champions.

Korda won seven LPGA titles in 2024 then went winless in 2025 only to bounce back in 2026.

“It’s OK to bounce back,” Korda said. “I went into this year saying, OK, I’ll figure it out. If I make a mistake, I’ll go into it with a mindset of I’ll just figure it out.”

Korda earned LPGA Player of the Year honours for the second title in three seasons, collecting a “dream come true” crown at the US Women’s Open.

“Nothing healed my heart more than this year,” Korda said.

Erika Hara has already clinched the LPGA Rookie of the Year award, becoming the third consecutive winner from Japan.

The Vare Trophy for LPGA low season scoring average remains up for grabs, although scoring average leaders Korda and third-ranked Ryu Hae-ran of South Korea will not meet the minimum 70 rounds needed to claim the award.

World No. 4 Miyu Yamashita of Japan leads with a 69.50 average over 82 rounds while Jeeno ranks second among those eligible for the trophy on 69.87 over 71 rounds.

The Thai star would need to finish 29 to 30 strokes lower than Yamashita to hoist the hardware for the third time in four years. It would be Yamashita’s first Vare Trophy. AFP