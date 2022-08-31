World Amateur event set for TMCC

S'pore wins bid to host top golf team c'ships in 2025 thanks to factors like safety, security

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Safety, security, organisational competence, easy transportation and great accommodation.

These five factors helped Singapore win its bid to host the 2025 World Amateur Team Championships (WATC) on Monday.

At the International Golf Federation (IGF) biennial meeting in Paris, the Republic earned the votes of 84 of the 98 voting members for the right to stage the event after seven other countries were eliminated earlier.

Held biennially, the prestigious WATC consists of two events - the Espirito Santo Trophy (women) and the Eisenhower Trophy (men).

First held in 1958, the championships include up to 72 countries competing in 72 holes of stroke play competition. Each country fields two or three players with the two lowest scores counting per round.

Singapore Golf Association (SGA) president Tan Chong Huat, who was at the meeting, said: "The SGA will be hosting this prestigious international event for the first time.

"We would like to thank the International Golf Federation and all national federation members for giving us this opportunity to further our mission to promote the game of golf in Singapore and the region."

Antony Scanlon, executive director of the IGF, underlined that the SGA had a great reputation and experience in hosting successful international amateur golf competitions, adding: "Our athletes are certain to be warmly welcomed and enjoy a fantastic experience in Singapore."

Both events are to be staged at Tanah Merah Country Club's (TMCC) Tampines course.

Recognised as one of the premier golf clubs in Asia, TMCC has hosted international tournaments such as the recent Asian Tour events, International Series Singapore and The Singapore International.

Said TMCC chairman Ng Kee Choe: "The hosting of this world-class event will enhance the club's position as a premier club and golf destination in the region.

"We will spare no efforts to work with the STB and SGA in making this a successful and memorable tournament."

SGA takes game to a wider audience

Since the easing of Covid-19 pandemic rules, the Singapore Golf Association (SGA) has redoubled its efforts to ensure that it is an active national sports association with an emphasis on corporate social responsibility.

At the "Golf Celebrates National Day" event on Aug 4 and 5, it staged a ground-up activation with the purpose of continuing to reach a mass audience and to increase the accessibility of the game.

The inaugural event, graced by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, saw many newcomers and regulars from all 10 golf clubs compete in island-wide 18-hole competitions and the $50,000 raised through eight sponsors was distributed to five beneficiaries.

Also, at an investiture ceremony at Singapore Island Country Club on Aug 22, graced by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, 70 attendees were inducted as office holders of the SGA, Singapore Ladies Golf Association and Singapore Senior Golfers' Society.

SGA president Tan Chong Huat then presented nine key strategic objectives with the aim of achieving three pillars: Developing a golf ecosystem, ensuring and accelerating high performance and improving the SGA's financial position.

Godfrey Robert

Chaly Mah, chairman of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), said: "The 2025 World Amateur Team Championships adds to our calendar of world-class sporting events and further entrenches Singapore's position as a regional sports tourism hub."

He added that local golf enthusiasts will not be left out. Besides enjoying the action, they can also take part in golfing clinics and seminars.

The IGF comprises 150 member federations from 147 countries, representing more than 66.5 million people who play golf.

Morocco will host the 2027 event while the 2023 championships will be held in Dubai.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 31, 2022, with the headline World Amateur event set for TMCC. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top