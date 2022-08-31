World Amateur event set for TMCC

Safety, security, organisational competence, easy transportation and great accommodation.

These five factors helped Singapore win its bid to host the 2025 World Amateur Team Championships (WATC) on Monday.

At the International Golf Federation (IGF) biennial meeting in Paris, the Republic earned the votes of 84 of the 98 voting members for the right to stage the event after seven other countries were eliminated earlier.

Held biennially, the prestigious WATC consists of two events - the Espirito Santo Trophy (women) and the Eisenhower Trophy (men).

First held in 1958, the championships include up to 72 countries competing in 72 holes of stroke play competition. Each country fields two or three players with the two lowest scores counting per round.

Singapore Golf Association (SGA) president Tan Chong Huat, who was at the meeting, said: "The SGA will be hosting this prestigious international event for the first time.

"We would like to thank the International Golf Federation and all national federation members for giving us this opportunity to further our mission to promote the game of golf in Singapore and the region."

Antony Scanlon, executive director of the IGF, underlined that the SGA had a great reputation and experience in hosting successful international amateur golf competitions, adding: "Our athletes are certain to be warmly welcomed and enjoy a fantastic experience in Singapore."

Both events are to be staged at Tanah Merah Country Club's (TMCC) Tampines course.

Recognised as one of the premier golf clubs in Asia, TMCC has hosted international tournaments such as the recent Asian Tour events, International Series Singapore and The Singapore International.

Said TMCC chairman Ng Kee Choe: "The hosting of this world-class event will enhance the club's position as a premier club and golf destination in the region.

"We will spare no efforts to work with the STB and SGA in making this a successful and memorable tournament."