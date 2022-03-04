Woods wins $11m popularity prize

LOS ANGELES • Tiger Woods has not played in a PGA Tour event in more than a year, but he still won the inaugural Player Impact Programme (PIP) bonus that rewards a player's popularity.

The 15-time Major champion collected the US$8 million (S$10.9 million) top prize, the Tour said on Wednesday, in a reflection of his standing in the game.

Phil Mickelson, who had appeared to indicate in a December social media post that he had topped the list, finished second for a US$6 million bonus - and a Twitter poke from Woods.

"Whoops," the former world No. 1 tweeted, along with a screenshot of Mickelson's post in which he thanked "all the crazies and real supporters too, who helped me win the PIP".

Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas each received US$3.5 million from the US$40 million PIP bonus pool, while Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson and world No. 1 Jon Rahm earned US$3 million apiece.

The programme rewards 10 players based on an "impact score" determined by their popularity in Internet searches, the number of unique news articles that include a player's name, a social media score based on a player's reach, conversation and engagement metrics, TV sponsor exposure as well as a "general awareness" score within the United States.

But not all players are fans of what amounts to a popularity contest. Reigning FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay is among those who would prefer to see bonuses based on on-course performance.

"I think I'm old school in the respect that I would like the money to be doled out relative to play, and I don't think the PIP does that," he said last month.

"It may be the first departure that the Tour has had from rewarding good play to rewarding social media or popularity presence, so I don't like that departure."

That Woods emerged as the winner is a testament to the interest he sparks not only among golf enthusiasts, but also among casual fans and celebrity watchers.

The American has not teed it up in a Tour event since the rescheduled Masters in November 2020. He was recovering from yet another back operation when he suffered devastating leg injuries in a car crash in February last year.

He said last month he still does not know when he will be ready to return to the Tour.

While Woods' popularity shows no signs of abating, Mickelson's reputation has nosedived since his alienating comments last month about both the Tour and the Saudi backers of the proposed Super Golf League.

McIlroy said Mickelson should be given a second chance when he returns from his break from golf.

"Look, we all make mistakes; we all say things we want to take back," he added. "But we should be allowed to make mistakes, and we should be allowed to ask for forgiveness and move on."

