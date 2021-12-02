Woods will back PGA Tour on return

MIAMI • Tiger Woods has no intention of resuming a full-time playing schedule when he does return to competition but he made it clear on Tuesday that it will be on the PGA Tour and not with any potential breakaway circuit.

The American was asked about a new Saudi-backed competition being headed by former world No. 1 Greg Norman that would feature 10 events worldwide, is sanctioned by the Asian Tour and guarantee top players huge paydays.

The new company, LIV Golf Investments, is majority-owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and has made a US$200 million (S$272.7 million) commitment.

"I've decided for myself that I'm supporting the PGA Tour, that's where my legacy is," he said on Tuesday at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas, where he is host of this week's Hero World Challenge.

"I've been fortunate enough to have won 82 events on this tour and 15 Major championships and been a part of the World Golf Championships... So I have an allegiance to the PGA Tour."

No players have formally announced plans to join a breakaway tour, either Norman's or the British-based Premier Golf League, and some big names like Rory McIlroy have poured cold water on the idea of leaving the Tour.

"I think the Tour has done a fantastic job, (PGA Tour commissioner) Jay (Monahan) has done an unbelievable job during the pandemic when there were ample opportunities for players to leave, but we were the first sporting tour to start," added Woods.

"I think the Tour is in great hands, they're doing fantastic, and prize money's going up."

The 45-year-old also refused to put a timetable on his return to tournament golf. He told Golf Digest on Monday that his days as a full-time professional golfer were over and that he would never regain full strength in his right leg, which was left shattered after a car crash in February.

On Tuesday, he gave no indication when he expected to be fit enough to play a full 72-hole professional event, repeatedly emphasising that his recovery was ongoing and that he still felt pain in his surgically repaired back and leg.

"As far as playing at the tour level, I don't know when that's going to happen," Woods said. "Now, I'll play a round here or there, I can do something like that."

However, he admitted that he would be keen to play at next year's British Open, which will mark its 150th anniversary at St Andrews. "Physically, hopefully I can," he added.

"I've got to get there first. Tournament's not going to go anywhere, but I need to get there."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE