Tiger Woods will make his first competitive start of 2024 at next week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, the 15-times major winner said on Wednesday.

Woods, who will serve as a player-host for the Feb. 15-18 PGA Tour event that benefits his foundation, announced his decision on social media.

The 48-year-old Woods returned to professional golf at the Hero World Challenge at the end of November after sitting out most of 2023 while recovering from right ankle surgery. REUTERS