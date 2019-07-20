Woods to miss cut despite some magic

PORTRUSH • A battling Tiger Woods rediscovered some of the old magic at the British Open yesterday, but he will be packing for home after failing to make the cut at Royal Portrush.

The 15-time Major champion carded a one-under 70, but it failed to repair the damage of Thursday when he struggled with back pain and shot an ugly 78.

The American, who said he felt "sore" after Thursday's opening round, made four birdies, but three bogeys left him on six over overall.

The projected cut line was at plus one at the end of his round.

"I just want to go home, I just want some time off just to get away from it," he said after his second round yesterday, as reported on the Golfweek website.

"I had a long trip to Thailand and then trying to get ready for this event... it's been a lot of travel, a lot of time in the air, a lot of moving around and everything.

"It's more frustrating than anything else because this is a Major and I love playing in these events. I love the atmosphere. I love just the stress of playing in a Major.

"And, unfortunately, I've only had a chance to win one of them (Masters in April). But the other three I didn't do very well."

It would be only the third time in his 21 appearances that three-time winner Woods has missed the Open cut, after also suffering that fate in 2009 and 2015.

A charge to make the weekend briefly looked within his reach when he made two straight birdies to reach four over through 11 holes.

But a run of five successive pars was followed by a bogey on the 17th as heavy rain hit the course, and he finished off with one last dropped shot on the final green.

Woods, 43, who has battled injuries and surgeries in recent years, made no attempt to hide his fear that age was catching up with him.

"One of the hardest things to accept as an older athlete is that you're not going to be as consistent as you were at 23," he said.

"I just have to continue doing what I'm doing. I've gotten so much stronger over the past year working with my physios so that I can play at a high level. It panned out; I won a Major chip this year. It's just a matter of being consistent."

3 Times Tiger Woods would have missed the British Open cut, should he not meet the mark this year.

While many continued to struggle off the tee and with the tangled rough, some managed to tame the course.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood was the early star, and was easy to spot with his long hair and black and white splash-patterned shirt.

He started the day on three under and pushed that to a seven-under 135 with a six-birdie, two-bogey 67.

The Guardian reported that should he win, Fleetwood would be the first bearded champion of the Open since Bob Ferguson in 1882.

J.B. Holmes (68, 134) and Shane Lowry, who at press time were ahead of Fleetwood at the top of the leaderboard, have beards as well.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka, the world No. 1 player and winner of four of the past 10 Majors, shot a 69 and finished on five under.

NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

