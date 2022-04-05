Woods to make 'game-time decision' to play at Masters

AUGUSTA (Georgia) • Tiger Woods will make a "game-time decision" on competing at the Masters, which starts on Thursday, the five-time champion said on Sunday as he continues his recovery from the serious leg injuries he suffered in a car crash in February last year.

Six weeks ago, the 46-year-old American said that he had a "long way to go" in his recovery but speculation mounted with each passing day that his return could come at the first Major of the year as he refrained from removing his name from the field of competitors.

Unlike regular PGA Tour events, the Masters does not set a deadline for players to commit or withdraw from the tournament, which means the former world No. 1 could wait until his Thursday tee time before making a final decision.

"I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete," Woods said on Twitter.

He was also listed on the pre-tournament news conference schedule that was released on Sunday and is scheduled to meet the media at Augusta National today.

Woods has not played on the PGA Tour since the November 2020 Masters, while his last outing since his accident came in December when he finished runner-up alongside his son Charlie in a 36-hole exhibition played on a flat course with no rough.

Playing at Augusta National, however, represents one of the more taxing walks on the Tour given its undulating terrain that all but assures golfers will hit from any number of uneven lies during the week.

But Woods is no stranger to playing through pain, something he famously proved at the 2008 US Open where he prevailed in a thrilling play-off at Torrey Pines while competing on what was essentially a broken leg.

He capped one of the most remarkable comebacks in professional sport when, at the age of 43, he won the Masters in 2019 for his 15th Major after enduring years of surgery and personal problems that convinced many the best golfer of his generation was done.

His peers, including four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy and good friend and world No. 7 Justin Thomas, remain hopeful he can make his comeback later this week.

American journeyman J.J. Spaun will also be there after punching his ticket by claiming the Valero Texas Open on Sunday for his first PGA win. The world No. 242 fired a three-under 69 to finish on 13-under 275 for the tournament at San Antonio.

Australia's Matt Jones, who closed with a 66, and Matt Kuchar (69) finished two off the lead tied for second on 11-under 277. Third place was shared by a group of four players on 278.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS