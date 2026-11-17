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FILE PHOTO: Dec 21, 2024; Orlando, Florida, [USA]; Tiger Woods hits out of the bunker on the fourth hole during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images/File Photo

Nov 17 - Tiger Woods will make his long-awaited return to competitive golf at next month's Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas, organisers said on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old Woods, who serves as host of the 20-player event, has not competed in a world-ranking tournament since the 2024 British Open due to a combination of injuries, surgeries and legal complications.

The 15-times major champion, who accepted a five-year suspension of his driver's licence in September after reaching a deal with prosecutors in his impaired-driving case, joins the Hero World Challenge field as one of three exemptions along with Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland.

Woods, regarded as the greatest golfer of his generation, has largely remained out of the public eye since he was arrested following his rollover crash in March.

Shortly after his arrest, Woods spent time outside the US so he could seek treatment and focus on his health.

The December 3-6 Hero World Challenge, a charity event that benefits Woods' foundation, is not an official tournament on the PGA Tour schedule but does receive world ranking points.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, who won Hero World Challenge titles in 2023 and 2024, headlines this year's field.

In total, six of the current top 10 in the world are among those in the field, a group that also includes Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young, Chris Gotterup, Xander Schauffele and Sam Burns. REUTERS