Woods skips us open, but eyes St Andrews

LOS ANGELES • Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he has decided to withdraw from next week's US Open outside Boston, citing a need for more time to get his body ready for Major championship golf, but he still plans to play at the British Open at St Andrews next month.

The 15-time Major champion returned to competition at the Masters in April, 14 months after nearly losing his right leg in a car crash, then played in last month's PGA Championship, where he withdrew in pain after posting a nine-over 79 in the third round.

Despite opting to sit out the US Open, an event he has won three times, the 46-year-old said he still plans to play in the JP McManus Pro-Am, a two-day event in Ireland, before hopefully competing in the July 14-17 British Open the following week.

"I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for Major championship golf," the American wrote on Twitter.

"I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at #JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I'm excited to get back out there soon!"

Woods has lifted the Claret Jug twice at St Andrews in Scotland, in 2000 and 2005.

He had been non-committal about playing in the June 16-19 US Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The last of his three titles at this Major came in 2008 at Torrey Pines, when he defied a left knee injury to win in a play-off.

Former world No. 1 Woods, now ranked 881st, made an encouraging start in his return to competition in April as he shot a one-under 71 in the first round of the Masters, but went on to finish 13 over for the week and in 47th place as the demanding course took a toll on his body.

He next teed it up at the PGA Championship and, despite his pre-tournament talk of having more strength and endurance since the Masters, he appeared to be in significant discomfort as he winced after many shots and battled to walk up hills.

In his pre-tournament press conference at Southern Hills, Woods likened playing in the Masters to climbing Everest and said "it's only going to get flatter and better".

But when asked how close he is to full fitness, he added: "That's a great question. I don't know."

Separately, US media reports have suggested that Woods turned down a large offer to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf International Series, which holds its inaugural event in London today.

In an interview with the Washington Post, LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman said that Woods was offered a "mind-blowingly enormous (deal); we're talking about high nine digits".

The veteran golfer has, however, maintained his loyalty to the PGA Tour, saying at the PGA Championship: "I still think that the Tour has so much to offer, so much opportunity.

"I understand different viewpoints, but I believe in legacies; I believe in Major championships; I believe in big events, comparisons to historical figures of the past. There's plenty of money out here."

