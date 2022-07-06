Woods relaxes before the open

LIMERICK (Ireland) • After sitting out last month's US Open, Tiger Woods was back playing competitive golf on Monday, tuning up at a pro-am event in Ireland.

He shot a five-over 77 in the first round of the two-day J.P. McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort in County Limerick.

"The team's doing great... just don't look at our scorecard," the 46-year-old American said candidly during a mid-round interview. "But we're having fun."

The highlight of Woods' round was a chip-in eagle at the par-five 12th hole that thrilled the crowd. But he also had a double bogey, six bogeys and just one birdie.

He split his time between walking and using a cart. With around 40,000 fans in attendance, the golf legend joked: "I don't know how I'm going to get my cart around here."

Woods last played at the PGA Championship in May, his second start after recovering from an accident that caused a brutal right leg injury that kept him away from the sport for more than 14 months. He made the cut but withdrew after the third round.

The 15-time Major winner committed to the pro-am back in April after he announced he would play in the 150th British Open at St Andrews, the site of Woods' 2000 and 2005 Open victories and the most iconic course in the Open's rotation.

Woods said: "It's one of the few dates that we have to get together like this. We don't get a chance to see some of our brethren over here on the European Tour. They do come over to play in the Majors, but this is a totally relaxed atmosphere."

The event benefits charities in Ireland and gives players a chance to play and get acclimatised to the conditions ahead of the final Major of the year.

Xander Schauffele, eight days after winning the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour, shot an eight-under 64 to take a three-shot lead over Rickie Fowler in the individual competition.

Tyrrell Hatton was in third on four-under 68.

The pro-am also allowed LIV Golf Series members to play.