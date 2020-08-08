Woods pins hopes on the 'long' route to Major success

SAN FRANCISCO • Tiger Woods took a page out of the Champions Tour playbook on Thursday to shoot a solid two-under 68 in the opening round of the PGA Championship, the year's first Major.

The former world No. 1, currently ranked 15th, has battled back problems for several years, leading to spinal fusion surgery.

But, having switched to a longer putter - which is more commonly seen on the PGA Tour's senior circuit - at TPC Harding Park, he feels it makes him more comfortable over the ball.

"I've been messing around with this putter for the better part of over a year. It's difficult for me to bend over at times," said the 44-year-old.

"Before, it wasn't unusual for me to spend four, five, six hours putting, per day. I certainly can't log that with my back being fused.

"Most of the guys on the Champions Tour have gone to longer putters as they have gotten older, because it's easier to bend over, or not bend over."

While the reigning Masters champion is certainly not ready for the Tour's 50-and-over circuit, the 15-time Major champion, including four previous PGA Championship wins, is not getting any younger, which means he has to be willing to adapt his game.

The first indication that his putter was going to spark was a 32-foot birdie putt on his fourth hole, the 13th, that got him to two under.

Woods teed off with four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy and newly crowned world No. 1 Justin Thomas, although the latter two struggled, shooting 70 and 71 respectively.

Former world No. 1 Jason Day and the 48th-ranked Brendon Todd shared the one-stroke lead after a bogey-free 65, while defending champion Brooks Koepka got his hat-trick bid off to a solid start, ending one shot off the pace.

The PGA Championship is being played without spectators, as will the remainder of the Tour season, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so there was a strange silence on the opening tee box when the announcer called out Woods' name and listed his accomplishments.

"It's just the way it is. This is our norm for a while," he said. "I don't know how long it's going to be. The energy is different. You're not going to have as many distractions out there, as well."

If Woods is to win his 16th Major and move just two behind record-holder Jack Nicklaus, he knows the key to scoring well at Harding Park is to avoid the rough, which is taller and thicker than normal.

"This golf course, you have to hit the ball in the fairway. You get a ball in the rough, into the grain, there's no chance you can get the ball to the green," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

