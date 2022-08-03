Woods not tempted by Liv's $1.1b carrot

MIAMI • Tiger Woods, whose net worth was placed at north of US$1 billion (S$1.38 billion) by Forbes, recently turned down a chance to nearly double his bank account.

LIV Golf chief executive officer Greg Norman told Fox News that the 15-time Major champion declined an offer of between US$700 million and US$800 million (S$1.1 billion) to join the new Saudi-backed tour.

The interview, conducted last weekend during the LIV Golf event in Bedminster, aired on Monday.

"That number was out there before I became CEO," Norman said of the figure presented to Woods.

"Look, Tiger is a needle-mover, right? So, of course you're got to look at the best of the best.

"They had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO. That number is somewhere in that neighbourhood."

Notable big names who have joined LIV Golf for a reported big sign-on fee include Phil Mickelson (US$200 million) and Dustin Johnson (US$125 million).

Woods, 46, has always maintained his allegiance to the PGA Tour over the new circuit.

Speaking at the Open Championship in Scotland last month, he said: "The players who have chosen to go to LIV and to play there, I disagree with it. I think that what they've done is they've turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position.

"You're just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They're playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different.

"I just don't see how that move is positive in the long term for a lot of these players, especially if the LIV organisation doesn't get world-ranking points and the Major championships change their criteria for entering the events."

But Norman lashed out at the PGA Tour in his interview.

"It's a monopoly," he said of the older circuit. "They just want to shut us down whatever way they can, so they'll use whatever leverage point they can to shut us down, and they're not. They're not going to shut us down because the product speaks for itself."

The Australian also discussed the criticism that LIV Golf players are receiving from the tour's connection to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

"That blows my mind," Norman said of players being disparaged for joining LIV Golf.

"Sponsors, by the way, who spend billions of dollars in Saudi Arabia. The PGA Tour has about 27 sponsors, I think, who do 40-plus billion dollars' worth of business on an annual basis in Saudi Arabia.

"Why doesn't the PGA Tour call the CEO of those organisations (and say), 'I'm sorry we can't do business with you because you're doing business with Saudi Arabia'. Why are they picking on the professional golfers?"

Faced with a growing challenge from LIV Golf, the PGA Tour announced a 2022-23 season schedule on Monday offering a record US$415 million in prize money.

It boosted the prize money at eight invitational tournaments, offering "elevated" purses between US$15 million and US$25 million.