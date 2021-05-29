Woods' most painful experience of career

LOS ANGELES • Tiger Woods has described his rehabilitation from injuries suffered in a February car crash as the most "painful" experience of his career and declined to comment on his possible return to the sport, Golf Digest reported on Thursday.

The 15-time Major champion also said his main aim was to first walk unassisted as he recovers from multiple leg fractures.

The former world No. 1 is no stranger to rehab, having undergone several operations on his back and knee over the years in order to extend his career.

However, the 45-year-old told Golf Digest that his previous stints in recovery paled in comparison to his present situation.

"This has been an entirely different animal," Woods told the magazine. "I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced."

The report said it was unclear whether Woods would require additional procedures or whether he would be able to regain full strength and mobility in his leg.

"My physical therapy has been keeping me busy," the American said. "I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time."

A photo posted on Instagram earlier this week showed that golf's biggest star was no longer wearing a protective boot.

5 Back operations Tiger Woods has had since 1994. He also had multiple knee operations.

Woods, meanwhile, said he was grateful for the support he had received from around the world during his recovery.

He said: "I have had so much support from people both inside and outside of golf, which means so much to me and has helped tremendously."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE