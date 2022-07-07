Woods missed US Open to play at St Andrews

DUBLIN • Tiger Woods skipped the physical grind of playing last month's US Open because he did not want to risk his chances of taking part in next week's 150th British Open at St Andrews.

At the J.P. McManus Pro-Am at Ireland's Adare Manor Golf Resort where he shot a two-over 74 to add to his 77 in the first round, the 15-time Major champion said that problems with his surgically repaired right leg kept him out of the third Major of the year.

"The plan was to play the US Open, but physically, I was not able to do that," he said on Tuesday. "There's no way physically I could have done that. I had some issues with my leg and it would have put this tournament in jeopardy, and so there's no reason to do that."

Woods, 46, has three wins at the British Open, including victories at the Old Course at St Andrews in 2000 and 2005.

"This is a pretty historic Open that we are going to be playing," the American said. "I'm lucky enough to be part of the past champions that have won there, and want to play there again, and I don't know when they are ever going to go back while I'm still able to play at a high level. I want to be able to give it at least one more run at a high level."

Woods has not played in an official event since the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in May, withdrawing after the third round.

Since recovering from a single-car accident near Los Angeles last February, he has competed just twice and admitted his time at the top level was coming to an end.

"I will always be able to play golf, whether it's this leg or someone else's leg or false leg or different body pieces that have been placed or fused. I'll always be able to play. Now if you say play at a championship level, well, that window is definitely not as long as I would like it to be," he added.

Meanwhile, compatriot Billy Horschel has slammed golfers who switched from the PGA and European tours to the LIV Golf Invitational Series for being disingenuous about their reasons for leaving.

The seven-time winner on the PGA Tour said: "There's a lot of guys that are hypocrites, that aren't telling truth, that are lying about some things that I just can't stand to sit here any more and be diplomatic about it as I have been in the past.

"I don't fault anyone for going to play the LIV tour. I don't have any ill will for anyone going to play LIV tour. I have ill will towards the comments that they make."

LIV's next event will be in Bedminster, New Jersey, from July 29-31.

