Woods may return for father-son event in Dec

ORLANDO • Tiger Woods is considering a return at the Dec 18-19 PNC Championship, the annual father-son tournament in Orlando, Florida, GOLF.com reported on Friday.

According to the report, a source familiar with Woods' progress indicated that an official announcement could come as early as next week, following more practice time and how his body reacts to increased play.

The 15-time Major champion was in a single-car accident in the Los Angeles area on Feb 23 that resulted in multiple leg injuries.

Woods said last week that amputation was a possibility before having surgery to repair his right leg.

Speaking at the ongoing Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, which is his charity event, the former world No. 1 revealed that he was nowhere near being able to play PGA Tour-level golf, but a casual round was doable.

"As far as playing at the Tour level, I don't know when that's going to happen," the American said.

"I play a round here and there. A little hit and giggle. I can do something like that. The USGA suggests playing forward. I really like that idea now."

The 45-year-old played in last year's PNC Championship with his son Charlie, who stole the show as the duo finished seventh in a 20-team field. That was the last time he teed up in an event.

The PNC Championship permits the use of golf carts during the competition, while the better-ball format would allow Woods to utilise his son's tee shots and put less pressure on his own game.

Justin Thomas, Nick Faldo and Europe Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington have signed up for the event and four-time PGA Tour winner Notah Begay III believes Woods could join them.

"He can drive up basically to the golf ball and almost onto the green, so the walking might not be as much of a stress on the leg," Begay told Golf Channel.

"He (Charlie) is such a good ball-striker that they were taking advantage of his drives because they were much farther than where Tiger's balls were off the tee.

"Those are two critical things that I think might factor into him possibly showing up with Charlie.

"I know the world would love to see it."

Bryson DeChambeau made 10 birdies and a double bogey for an eight-under 64 to stand on 11-under 133 after 36 holes in the 20-man Hero World Challenge invitational hosted by Woods.

Fellow Americans Tony Finau (66), Collin Morikawa (66) and Brooks Koepka (67) shared second on 134, with first-round co-leader Daniel Berger (69) another stroke adrift in fifth place.

Ulsterman Rory McIlroy (71) is in a three-way tie for eighth place and Mexican Abraham Ancer (73) is joint 11th with three others.

