Woods is back, 14 months after horror car crash

What began as an improbable prospect became reality yesterday as Tiger Woods, 46, returned to competitive golf, participating in the opening round of the Masters. His choice of a bright pink top was perhaps unnecessary, given the thousands of fans following him around Augusta National needed no help recognising the American icon. Woods, with 15 Majors, including five Green Jackets, nearly lost his right leg in a car crash in February last year and has not played a senior tournament since the 2020 Masters in November. There remain question marks on both the state of Woods' game, as well as his fitness and if he can handle walking 72 holes until Sunday. His score was not available at press time but what remains clear is Woods' ability to still dominate headlines.