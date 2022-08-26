Woods in virtual golf league

LOS ANGELES • Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have unveiled a new technology-focused golf league, in partnership with the PGA Tour, that will feature players competing on six three-man teams in a bid to appeal to a younger demographic and to counter the breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Fifteen-time Major champion Woods and former Golf Channel president Mike McCarley, who has partnered with the ex-world No. 1 to form TMRW Sports, outlined the start-up that will combine virtual technology and a green complex at a custom-built venue.

The new league, TGL, will begin in January 2024 and have teams compete in 18-hole matches during 15 regular-season events, with the top four teams advancing to the play-offs.

The contests will also take place on Monday nights - a prime time broadcast slot.

"We've been working on this for two years," McIlroy said. "I think it's a great opportunity for PGA Tour players to show a different side of themselves, prime time on Monday night. I think it's great for brand exposure to try to engage a different audience."

McIlroy also said Woods plans to compete in the matches. That, in itself, is a victory in the eyes of the Northern Irishman, considering the American has competed in only three tournaments this season while recovering from injuries suffered in a car accident outside Los Angeles in February last year.

"Who knows where we're going to see Tiger Woods play golf next, right?" the four-time Major champion said.

"We don't know what his schedule is going to be. We don't know how his body is going to be.

"But to be able to see him still showcase his skills on prime time, on TV without really any wear and tear on his body, I think to be able to see Tiger hit golf shots and still sort of provide people with a glimpse of his genius - I think it is a really good use of his time."

Woods said in a statement that he is looking forward to giving fans a different look at the sport.

"Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into prime time on a consistent basis, alongside so many of sports' biggest events," he added.

"As a big sports fan myself, I'm excited about blending golf with technology and team elements common in other sports.

"We all know what it's like to be in a football stadium or a basketball arena where you can watch every play, every minute of action unfold right in front of you.

"It's something that inherently isn't possible in traditional golf - and an aspect of TGL that will set it apart and appeal to a new generation of fans."

The made-for-TV series will be held at a specially made venue incorporating live crowds, chips and putts and virtual tee shots into huge screens.

The format allows for Woods to compete in golf without a great deal of walking, as his ability to compete on the PGA Tour has been hampered since the accident.

Events will also take less than two hours to complete in a direct rival to LIV - something that the Saudi-backed tour acknowledged.

A statement said: "LIV Golf is clearly the best thing that's ever happened to help the careers of professional golfers."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS