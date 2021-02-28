Woods in 'good spirits' and past 'critical' phase

LOS ANGELES • Tiger Woods is recovering and in "good spirits" after a second day of treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre following his horrific rollover solo accident that left him with serious leg injuries.

The golf great was transferred to Cedars-Sinai on Wednesday, after undergoing emergency surgery the day before at Harbour-UCLA Medical Centre to repair compound leg fractures in addition to a shattered ankle.

"Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days," said a statement on Woods' Twitter account on Friday.

"We will not have any further updates at this time. Thank you for your continued privacy."

Fellow golfer and close friend Notah Begay III said that Woods was past the "critical" phase and was in communication with his family.

"The good news is Tiger has moved to a critical part in this whole recovery phase," the American added. "He is post-surgery now and nothing seems to be critical at the moment.

"The most important thing is that he has also been able to receive some communication from family and some limited visitation, trying to create this safety net and support network around him to try and push him through this whole situation."

There has been much speculation that the accident has all but ended the career of the 15-time Major champion, the defining player of his generation.

Top surgeons and analysts like six-time Major winner Nick Faldo have cast doubt on whether the 45-year-old can make a full recovery, let alone swing a golf club again.

Woods is certain to miss the rest of the PGA Tour season, if not the year, but Begay is confident the former world No. 1 can mount a miraculous comeback that would top his 2019 Masters victory.

"This guy knows how to recover. He never gives up and he's got a wonderful family around him that supports him and friends and the entire golfing community," said Begay.

"I think that's going to rejuvenate him and provide some inspiration for him to work his way through this."

According to multiple media reports, Woods "does not want his career to end like this".

"This is a massive setback and he knows that it's a massive setback," a source close to his circle told People magazine. "But he's overcome obstacles in the past and think he can do it again. If there's any way at all that he can continue playing golf, he will."

REUTERS