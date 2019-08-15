Woods 'feels good' in hunt for Tour Championship spot

MEDINAH (Illinois) • The mild oblique strain that forced Tiger Woods to withdraw after one round of the Northern Trust last week did not stop him from giving it a try in the BMW Championship.

Woods, 43, received treatment after arriving on Tuesday before heading to the putting green. He said he would not hit any golf balls.

"I feel good," he told Golfweek. "Feel a lot better than I felt last week. Felt good this morning so I thought I'd give it a go."

He won the PGA Championship twice at Medinah, in 1999 and 2006. He last played here in the 2012 Ryder Cup, when the US were stunned by a European comeback dubbed the "Miracle of Medinah".

At stake this week is a chance to return to the season-ending Tour Championship, which he won last year for his first victory after coming back from four back surgeries.

His withdrawal from the Northern Trust, the opener in the three-event FedEx Cup play-offs, did not help. He made the top-70 cut for the BMW but fell from 28th to 38th in the standings as he earned zero points, when points count four times as much in the post-season.

To have a realistic chance of making the final 30 for the Tour Championship, the PGA Tour is projecting that he will need to finish at least 11th. But that will depend on how others fare, particularly those behind him in the standings.

Patrick Reed went from 50th to second by winning the Northern Trust while Harold Varner III went from 102nd all the way to 29th with a two-way tie for third.

Woods has another Cup in mind this week, though it is tough to think this is his priority.

As US captain for the biennial Presidents Cup, this is the final week to earn one of eight automatic spots for the clash with the Internationals in Melbourne from Dec 12 to 15.

Woods has made just 11 starts this year and played only five times, including last week, since claiming Major No. 15 at the Masters in April:

• PGA Championship: Missed cut•

• Memorial Tournament: Tied for ninth•

• US Open: Tied for 21st

• British Open: Missed cut

He is 13th in the standings and even a win this week might not be enough.

Phil Mickelson is 15th and may miss his first team event since the 1993 Ryder Cup.

Woods will have four captain's picks after the HSBC Champions in Shanghai from Oct 31 to Nov 3.

ASSOCIATED PRESS, REUTERS