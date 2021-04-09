Woods did 140kmh before car accident

LOS ANGELES • Tiger Woods was driving at nearly double the speed limit when he crashed a car in California in February, Los Angeles County's sheriff said on Wednesday.

The former world No. 1 golfer's sport utility vehicle was travelling at up to 87 miles (140km) an hour before it flipped several times in Rancho Palos Verdes, leaving the 15-time Major champion with a shattered right leg.

"The primary causal factor for this traffic collision was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway," said Alex Villanueva. "Estimated speeds at the first area of impact were 84 to 87 miles per hour."

There were "no signs of impairment" or evidence of any "distracted driving" and Woods voluntarily allowed the results of the investigation to be made public, officials said.

The 45-year-old may have inadvertently hit the car's accelerator while attempting to press the brakes upon losing control, Captain James Powers said, although the golfer himself does not recall the incident.

Investigators did not check Woods' phone or his blood work as there was "no evidence of any impairment or intoxication", he told a press conference.

On Twitter, the golfer said on Wednesday he had been informed the sheriff's department had closed the investigation.

"I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I've received throughout this very difficult time," said Woods, who will miss this week's Masters while recovering at his home in Florida.

