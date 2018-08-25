Golf: Woods comes up short at play-offs

NEW JERSEY • It was still early in his round, but Tiger Woods was already letting frustration show at the Northern Trust tournament, where he was making his return to the FedExCup play-offs after a five-year absence.

He flung his club at his bag and held his hands on his hips while watching his ball trickle slowly, slowly, off the front edge of the dinner-table-narrow 12th green.

The former world No. 1 needed 102 yards with his wedge but got only about 95 - the result, he would say later, of soft conditions that left him with a choice of being dangerously aggressive or reluctantly defensive on several holes at Ridgewood Country Club.

It was an uncomfortable decision that seemed to hamstring his accuracy. On average this season, when Woods takes a shot from 100 yards, he brings it within 14 feet of the pin. On No. 12 at Ridgewood, he was left with 53 feet on Thursday.

"One of those days," he said, repeating the phrase several times after his latest mediocre first round in a season full of them.

After shooting an even-par 71, including two birdies and two bogeys, to start the Northern Trust tournament, he was five shots behind the leaders, Kevin Tway, Sean O'Hair, Jamie Lovemark and Vaughn Taylor.

Reigning PGA Championship and US Open champion Brooks Koepka and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson both carded four-under 67s to lurk a shot off the leaders on a day of fairly low scoring on the rain-soaked layout, where players were allowed preferred lies.

In an unusual set-up, each golfer started at the ninth hole and finished on No. 8.

Woods arrived in New Jersey for the first part of the four-legged play-offs after a second-placed finish at the PGA Championship two weeks ago, feeling confident about his game and closer to the form that had propelled him to 14 Majors and celebrity far beyond his sport.

WHY HE DIDN'T HAVE GOOD LOOKS AT BIRDIE

9/14 Fairways Tiger Woods hit. 61.1% Greens in regulation. 0.101 The result - Strokes gained (putting)

But his comeback this year from multiple back operations has yielded inconsistent results, and he is still searching for his first PGA Tour victory since 2013.

On Thursday, he seemed to be struggling with his distance control and precision off the tee and with his wedges, hitting nine of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation.

He admitted he did not feel comfortable with pin placements and conditions, making club selection a challenge.

"I just didn't have situations where I had the full club, and I could go ahead and take a rip at it and go after the flags," he said. "I kept having to play a little defensive."

"Those are days where you take full advantage," he added, in reference to the layouts at the PGA Championship and the British Open, which had allowed him to attack holes.

"And then there are days when you don't."

The Northern Trust tournament is the first of four play-off events which will culminate in a 30-player field for the Sept 20-23 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta that the top 125 players in the FedExCup standings are eligible for.

NYTIMES, REUTERS

NORTHERN TRUST

Day 3: StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 1am