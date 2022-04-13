Woods can still contend: Rahm

NEW YORK • Tiger Woods could be competitive again if his rehabilitation continues on track, US Open champion Jon Rahm has said.

The world No. 3 had a close-up look at the 15-time Major champion's game after the pair played the final round at the Masters together on Sunday.

Though Woods finished among the also-rans after shooting consecutive rounds of 78 at Augusta National over the weekend, Rahm saw enough to think that the final chapter of the former world No. 1's career has yet to be penned.

Making his competitive comeback some 14 months after incurring serious leg injuries in a single-vehicle car crash, the 46-year-old American carried a limp during the first Major of the year.

But while his swing was clearly inhibited, Woods still demonstrated enough residual power to drive the ball 300 yards without too much effort and Rahm believes he will get better.

"You can just tell that his leg is just not quite up there yet," said the Spaniard.

"He is limping on the course... You can just tell that his leg and his body are just not used to walking this much.

"I believe if at home he can walk and get strength up and stamina in that sense, he will be able to be competitive again.

"This (Augusta) is the hardest walk all year. He will be able to go somewhere where it's a little easier to walk. It won't be as long, and I believe he'll be able to contend."

Woods plans to play at the British Open at St Andrews in July, but remains unsure about his participation in the other two Majors, the PGA Championship next month and June's US Open, as both are dependent on how his continuing rehabilitation goes.