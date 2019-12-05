Woods, caddie relive emotional Masters win

LONDON • "We did it." These words yelled by Tiger Woods to his caddie, Joe LaCava, as they embraced in celebration of Masters success, form part of this year's outstanding sporting moments.

The former world No. 1 golfer may not seem one for looking back but he has now revealed he has finally watched a rerun of that Augusta triumph in April.

"I sat down and watched it with Joe," he said. "We spoke about the conversations we had over each shot. Some of our friends and family were like, 'Oh my god, you guys really talked about that?' But that's what we were talking about... We were running through all the scenarios, Joe looking at the boards, I am looking at the boards.

"We were trying to figure out what was going on; who birdied what, who was making a move. We were having those discussions on the fairway about what we needed to do while still staying focused about executing.

"It was a lot of fun seeing it back and sharing it with Joe, because he has been through all the tough times with me and the good times."

Having returned from the depths of physical despair, it is little wonder Woods uses "incredible" to describe his year.

That 15th Major win, his first since 2008, was backed up by victory at the Zozo Championship in Japan to match Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour titles.

Intriguingly, he appears to derive as much pleasure from the nature of his Masters success as the fact it transpired at all. The 43-year-old was two off the lead heading into the final round.

"I'm just proud of what I've done, to come back to win another Major championship but also to do it in a different way," he said. "I've finally come from behind to win a Major championship. I finally know I can do that. I had never done it."

This week, the American hosts the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Next week, he enters new territory at Royal Melbourne with his aim to become just the second playing captain since Hale Irwin in 1994 to win the Presidents Cup.

Ernie Els, his old foe and skipper of the International team, said yesterday Woods has lost some of his aura but he will not be under-estimating his superstar counterpart.

"I don't think today he has the same kind of aura he had in the past. It's different," said the South African. "It's more of a celebrity kind of aura. But he's still very competitive. He's won the Masters.

"When Tiger is healthy, he can play at a very high level. But he's not what he used to be consistently. That's just what age does."

THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE