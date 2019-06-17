Woods attributes poor showing to 'crap start'

LOS ANGELES • There will be no repeat fairy tale for Tiger Woods at Pebble Beach after he drifted out of contention in the third round at the US Open on Saturday.

Nineteen years after his record 15-stroke rout at the most famous US Open venue, he has not been able to replicate the performance, or come remotely close to it.

The Masters champion started yesterday's final round tied for 27th, a distant 11 strokes behind leader Gary Woodland, a member of the supporting cast rather than the main man.

A five-birdie, five-bogey, even-par 71 on Saturday was not exactly what the doctor prescribed, though it was a respectable score that could have been worse after his awful start.

After finishing his second round with two straight bogeys on Friday, Woods dropped shots at two of his first three holes on Saturday.

"I got off to a crap start... and those are the easier holes," said the 15-time Major champion.

"And I had to try to fight back and claw out a round today, which I was able to do."

Three late birdies, including a two-putt at the par-five 18th after he had smoked a fairway wood from 250 yards to the front of the green, left Woods forlornly clinging to a faint hope that all was not lost. "Still gave myself a chance for tomorrow, which is positive," he said after totalling even-par 213.

He was speaking, hopefully, several hours before the leaders finished the round strongly and snuffed out any faint hope he might have had.

The 43-year-old, who underwent a spinal fusion two years ago, played down the presence of medical tape on the back of his neck on Saturday. The tape is touted to relieve pain, though the jury is out on whether it is effective.

"When it's cold like this everything is achy," he said. "It's just part of the deal. It's been like that for years. The forces have to go somewhere. And, if they're not in the lower back, they're in the neck, mid-back or the knee. You name it.

"I feel every shot I hit. I think that's always going to be the place from here going forward."

Meanwhile, Woodland delivered a gritty back-nine display, coming up with key par saves in a 69 to stay one stroke in front of Justin Rose heading into the final round.

Woodland, a three-time PGA Tour winner in search of his first Major title, finished 54 holes on 202 to stay in front of former US Open champion Rose, who capped his 68 with a birdie at No. 18.

It was another three strokes back to a group headed by two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka, who stayed within striking distance with a 68.

"I felt really comfortable today, comfortable with my game. I'm excited to be where I am right now," said Woodland.

World No. 1 Koepka will have to do something new to win a fifth Major - come from four strokes off the pace in the final round.

The 29-year-old American has won the past two US Opens and PGA Championships and notched all those victories either from the lead or close to it in the final round.

"I feel as confident as ever right now. It's probably the best ball-striking week I've had," he said.

