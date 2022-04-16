Woods and Mickelson register for US Open in June, say reports

NEW YORK • Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have put their names on the US Open list, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday.

That does not mean that either, or both, are confirmed to participate in the tournament, scheduled for The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, from June 16 to 19.

Wednesday night was the deadline to reserve their spots should they choose to play.

Woods, 46, played in his first tournament in over a year at last weekend's Masters, finishing 47th, as he works his way back from injuries sustained in a devastating car crash in February last year.

He has committed to playing in the British Open at St Andrews in July, but not in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, or the US Open.

The 15-time Major winner will also be playing in the J. P. McManus Pro-Am in Ireland in early July ahead of the British Open in Scotland.

"Tiger has been a great friend and avid supporter of the pro-am for a very long time and we are absolutely thrilled he has committed to play once again in the tournament," businessman McManus said in a statement.

Meanwhile, six-time Major champion Mickelson has not played on the tour since January, after controversial comments he made about a planned Saudi Arabia-backed league and his criticisms of the PGA Tour went public.

Jon Rahm of Spain won the US Open last year at Torrey Pines Golf Course near San Diego.

Woods has won the US Open thrice - in 2000, 2002 and 2008. It is the only Major that Mickelson has not won, though he is a six-time runner-up. The 51-year-old took his second PGA Championship last year to earn a five-year US Open exemption.

Bryson DeChambeau could be back for the US Open, where he won his lone Major in 2020.

He had surgery on his broken left wrist on Thursday, saying on Instagram that he hoped to return to top-flight competition within two months.

The American sustained the fracture when he slipped on the marble floor while playing table tennis in Saudi Arabia. He also injured his hip in the fall.

"I will be taking the appropriate time needed to rest and recover from this procedure and look forward to competing at the highest level within the next two months," wrote the 28-year-old.

REUTERS