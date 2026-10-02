With Laguna back in the fray, it could come down to the wire

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About six months to go for event tee-off, but teams already excited about the competition

The scenic green, surrounded by creeks, at the Laguna National’s Classic course’s par-four 16th hole.

To inject some unpredictability into the final outcome, 2027 ’s The Straits Times & Business Times Corporate Golf League will culminate at the formidable Laguna National’s Classic course on May 14.

The 2026 edition saw no change to the final standings from the penultimate round as Team Boss, Orchid Country Club and Singapore Global Trust finished 1-2-3, as many had predicted.

However, for the 2027 edition, the Classic course – notorious for bringing teams and players down to earth with its challenging layout and undulating terrain – could make it anybody’s game if the teams are closely contested going into the finale.

Additionally, players and officials can look forward to the delectable buffet at lunch and the final banquet at Laguna National, which is known for laying out a palatable spread.

Kevin Kwee, managing director of Laguna National, said: “We have always supported the ST & BT event. We did not stage it last year because the grand ballroom had some renovations going on.

“This time, everything’s fine. Our greens are excellent and the fairways at the tough Classic are well laid out. But the Classic course can tame you, even the good players.”

The 2027 event will once again be staged at five of the best courses in Singapore, teeing off at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong course on March 12 and moving on to Tanah Merah Country Club’s Tampines course on March 25.

The three other venues are: Singapore Island Country Club’s Island course on April 9, Orchid Country Club on April 23, and the finale at Laguna National’s Classic course on May 14.

It is still early, but five companies have already confirmed their entries and started initial preparations.

Many others who have pledged to join the league in 2027 are also quietly recruiting their squads.

As usual, CLA Global TS’ founder Henry Tan has already submitted his entry, during a period when the accounting firm is also looking at a new company approach emphasising artificial intelligence.

CLA Southeast Asia’s Henry Tan (second from left, pictured with his team of Tony Mallek, Sam Chia and William Lau in 2023) has signed up for the 2027 edition. PHOTO: ST FILE

The accounting firm will focus on AI implementation and encourage their clients to transform their workforce towards an AI focus. Also, with the establishment of AI Centres of Excellence, CLA Global has changed its name to CLA Southeast Asia.

On AI and golf, Tan said: “On the golf course, every shot presents a new challenge and every round requires constant adjustment to changing conditions.

“The same is true in business today. AI is becoming a powerful caddie for organisations, offering insights and guidance, but ultimately, it is people who must make decisions and execute the strategy.

“At CLA Southeast Asia, we believe the future belongs to organisations that combine human ingenuity with AI-enabled capabilities.”

For the ST-BT event, Tan plans to strengthen his team by injecting some fresh golfers, who will undergo a training camp in Bintan or Batam soon.

Orion Orthopaedics, staunch supporters of the event as a participant in the Social section, have decided to enter in the competitive category, and their captain Mizan Marican is relishing “being among the men” by preparing a strong team that emphasises providing opportunities for their clients.

Defending champions Team Boss launched their preparations with their annual Boss Golf Day at the Singapore Island Country Club’s New course in August.

And judging by the impressive scores by their players at the event, Team Boss captain Andre Huber will have a tough time selecting his squad, which is stuffed with an array of club stalwarts.

Team Boss will soon intensify their practice sessions and also plan an overseas training camp.

Orchid Country Club will be out to challenge Team Boss for the title, with a set of decent players who are competing in the Singapore Golf Association League.

But the ST & BT League is not just about competition and hunting for the big trophy.

Many teams that enter over the years prefer playing in the Social category, where they can use their flights to entertain clients and enjoy the atmosphere and camaraderie.

Winfred Tan, who has been playing in the competition since the inaugural event in 2011 with teams such as Boustead and Performance Motors, and now Singapore Global Trust, said: “This is a fabulous event that gels well with corporates who can use it as a platform to bring together company officials and clients.

“The friendship seen is palpable and the golfers truly enjoy themselves.

“It is good that the event has a Social category. It is a perfect avenue for the less competitive golfers to have fun, as they always enjoy themselves.”

Added managing editor of The Straits Times, Murali Subramaniam: “Since we restarted the league post-Covid in 2023, thanks to the strong support of our main sponsor, Singapore Pools, we have seen greater interest from teams and partners every year. That bodes well for the game, and it’s nice to see everyone already getting excited about 2027.”

The writer is a former sports editor of The Straits Times and has been writing about golf and sports for more than 56 years.