Winning never gets old: Varner

JEDDAH • Twenty of the world's top 50 golfers had flown to Saudi Arabia to take part in the Saudi International as the US$5 million (S$6.7 million) tournament made its Asian Tour debut after three years on the European Tour.

But in the end, it was the unheralded Harold Varner III who came up trumps yesterday to land the biggest prize of his career.

The American entered the Asian Tour's flagship event having won just once as a pro - the co-sanctioned Australian PGA Championship back in 2016 - and nobody gave the world No. 99 a chance, given the stacked field.

However, Varner gave notice he was a serious challenger, sharing the lead after the second round before taking the lead outright by two strokes after the third.

The 31-year-old, who held a one-stroke lead going into the final day, was pushed all the way by compatriot and two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, now world No. 105 after a four-year title drought.

Varner was down two strokes with two holes to go.

Watson, 43, eagled his last hole for a final-round six-under 64, leaving him tied with his rival, who either had to sink a birdie at the 72nd hole to force a play-off or hole an eagle to win.

Varner, who had earlier fired a birdie on his penultimate hole, did just that - nailing an 80-foot eagle in what was his greatest shot.

There was a lovely moment on the 18th green as runner-up Watson congratulated an ecstatic Varner, who signed off for a final-round 69 and 267 total, on his win at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

"It's been pretty crazy since it happened. I'm just trying to take it in," said Varner. "Winning just never gets old. I just know that there's been times where it just didn't go my way and today it did," Varner, who took home a US$1 million cheque, told reporters.

"(The eagle putt) was awesome. Obviously that it went in kind of helped. When I was coming down the hill, I for sure - worst case scenario, we'll go to a play-off and I'd get him there. And then it went in, and emotions came out."

Meanwhile, the big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau on Saturday shot down any notion that his injury-enforced withdrawal from the tournament was a by-product of his quest for even greater distance off the tee and instead blamed it on a recent fall.

The world No. 9 withdrew from the tournament ahead of the second round with what organisers said were left hand and hip injuries.

DeChambeau, the PGA Tour's longest hitter over the last two seasons after a remarkable body transformation that has led to plenty of success, withdrew ahead of last month's Sony Open in Hawaii with a sore wrist.

He also missed the Farmers Insurance Open cut in San Diego, where he could be seen grimacing and nursing the same left wrist.

On speculation that the 2020 US Open champion was pushing his body too far, the 28-year-old, who shot three-over 73 in the first round, hit back on Instagram.

"Everyone needs to chill," he wrote. "Yes, I hurt myself but not from hitting it far. I slipped and fell this week on Tuesday unfortunately. I know people probably won't believe me, but that is the truth."

Some have suggested his added size and swing speed are taking a toll, but he said he had no intention to alter his approach.

On the women's circuit, Leona Maguire, 27, cruised to a five-under 67 on Saturday to finish off a three-stroke victory at the Drive On Championship at Fort Myers, Florida, becoming the first Irishwoman to win on the LPGA Tour.

Her first career triumph came after ending the 54-hole event at 18-under 198 at Crown Colony Golf & Country Club.

"It's huge for Irish golf," Maguire said. "There was never an Irish player on the Tour, let alone a winner."

American Lexi Thompson, 26, used a seven-under 65 in the final round to finish alone in second at 15 under.

Maguire is among a bevy of stars, including top-ranked Ko Jin-young, Park In-bee and Lydia Ko, who will tee off at the US$1.7 million March 3-6 HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club.

REUTERS