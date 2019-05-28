Winner Na gives 'brother' a car

LOS ANGELES • Not many golfers would be willing to reward their caddie a fully restored 1973 Dodge Challenger.

Kevin Na, though, is big on loyalty.

Kenny Harms has carried his bag for 11 years so the South Korean-born American was more than happy to share the spoils with his "brother" on Sunday.

After all, the world No. 31 "got something cooler right here" as he posed with the Leonard Trophy.

Na fired a final-round four-under 66 for a 13-under total of 267 at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, winning the Charles Schwab Challenge by four strokes over compatriot Tony Finau.

It was his third PGA Tour victory, giving him the winner's cheque of US$1.314 million (S$1.81 million), a Scottish tartan plaid jacket and, of course, the vintage muscle car, which he was "more than happy" to hand over to Harms.

He told website Golfweek.com: "I knew about it before I got here. Months in advance, they said they're giving a '73 Dodge, this old classic that's, you know, refurbished and it's beautiful.

"I don't know how my caddie convinced me to give him the car, but he's a good salesman, I guess. He sold me into it. But he deserves it. We have an 11-year relationship."

The 35-year-old's generosity also extended to the cut Harms would receive in recognition of his advice on the compact course, which is one of "seven or eight" that offer him a chance to win on the Tour without a big-hitting game.

He added: "Oh, yeah. You know what? Wouldn't surprise me if he's the highest percentage paid caddie out here. I'm being dead serious.

"You can ask him. He won't tell you the number, but he gets a good cheque, a lot more than the average."

It was the second Tour victory in less than a year for the Las Vegas resident, who lifted last July's Greenbrier event, and his previous best finish this season was a tie for fifth at the WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay tournament in March.

Na also continued his mastery at Colonial - he matched the course record of 61 on the way to a fourth-placed finish last year - and his second-round 62 was the third time he had recorded the same or better score.

Revealing he had already pictured himself on the club's "wall of champions", Na added: "In my head, I engraved my name on it.

"Every year I come here, I know I had a chance to win and I knew before my career was over I was going to definitely win here."

Harms, for his part, was more than thrilled at his bonus, enthusing it was "just amazing" before joking on the Tour's Twitter page that he now has "a car that does not have any rust or anything".

And, with a sly smile, Na also revealed to Golfweek that "with a Lamborghini at home", he had no regrets over not getting to drive the Dodge.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE