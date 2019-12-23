Australian PGA win gets Adam Scott excited for 2020

GOLD COAST • With more than 20 top-10 finishes since his last success at the WGC-Cadillac Championship in March 2016, Adam Scott could be forgiven for wondering if he would ever catch a break again.

The Australian, however, never lost faith, revealing after his first tournament victory in nearly four years "that maybe only once or twice did the thought cross my mind that I'll never win again".

Yesterday, he shot a three-under 69 for a total of 275 to win his second Australian PGA Championship title and the 30th of his career.

He sank a birdie on the 14th and an eagle at the next to hold off New Zealander Michael Hendry, who also ended the day with a 69 that was tempered by a bogey-bogey finish that ruined his card.

Scott's two-stroke win at the co-sanctioned European Tour tournament in front of a home crowd at Royal Pines Resort - he has a house close by - also completed a solid year, lifting him from 18th to 13th in the world rankings.

It also partly made amends for his bitter disappointment after being on the losing International team at last week's Presidents Cup, with the United States triumphing 16-14 at Royal Melbourne.

The 2013 Masters champion later told reporters he was "stoked" with the long-awaited win, but also admitted that at 39, age was not on his side.

He said: "The old dog has wised up a little. To finish it off, kind of off the back of the (Presidents Cup), was really good and I'm very excited for next year.

"After a good save on No. 12, it was time to do something and I was behind so there was opportunity for everyone and I was the one who took them today.

"This has been a long time coming and I'm really happy to win another PGA here. It finishes off a nice year for me.

"It's been a long time between drinks for me... It's very difficult to win and I'm on the wrong side of this age thing now."

When Scott last won the same event in 2013, also at this course, that victory preceded his only Major triumph and he felt it would put him in good stead for another tilt at the Green Jacket.

"A win (makes) you feel like you're just never going to lose again," he said.

"I hope it helps; it's nice to have reassurance and the belief of winning.

"You want to be in contention, find out how you feel and respond, and I got some of that today and if I happen to be in that position Sunday at the Masters, I can draw on it.

"The support (here) has been great, I've had friends and family here, a lot of familiar faces out there, a lot of familiar voices yelling at me.

"I've been seeing good things in my game for eight or nine months really.

"Belief is a big thing and eventually, you just have to get it done and today was my opportunity."

Former US amateur champion Nick Flanagan carded a 70 to finish among a five-way tie, including Chinese big hitter Yuan "Carl" Yechun (70) and Australian Wade Ormsby (71), for third place on 278.

