Wie West has bad day on return after childbirth

LOS ANGELES • In the past, Michelle Wie West would be drastically affected after carding an opening nine-over 81 and would head straight to the putting green for more practice.

But, life has changed for the 31-year-old American, who has returned to the LPGA Tour after 21 months and is playing in her first tournament since giving birth last year.

It was a rough day for Wie West at the Kia Classic on Thursday, as she birdied her first hole in the cold and rainy conditions at Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California, before eight bogeys and a double-bogey.

"I hit a lot of great shots today," said Wie West, who last competed in June 2019 before taking the rest of the season off due to a wrist injury.

"Just felt like I had a couple of unlucky bounces here and there that could have made a big difference.

"At the same time, I just couldn't get my putter going. But I'm really taking a lot of the positives out of it, and there were a lot. It didn't seem like it, but I'm excited.

"I'm grateful to be back out here, grateful that I have another day tomorrow to kind of get my game ready for ANA (Inspiration, the season's first Major next week).

"I hope I make a lot of birdies tomorrow."

Her parents flew over from Hawaii to help take care of her daughter Makenna, who was born last June.

Wie West admitted that the demands of motherhood will decide how much time she can put into practice on the golf course.

She said: "I mean, I would be spending an hour on this putting green (after today's first round), but I've got to head back and do bath time now.

"So definitely priorities are different, and that's just kind of... I mean, I had a big smile on my face all day today because life is good. I'm out here playing again; I have a beautiful daughter."

Wie West finished the opening round second from bottom, while South Korea's Park In-bee carded a six-under 66 and gained a one-shot lead over compatriot Kim Hyo-joo at the top.

Sophia Popov, Chun In-gee, Stephanie Meadow and Mel Reid all shot 68s to sit in a tie for third two shots back.

Defending champion Nasa Hataoka had a rough time, carding five bogeys and a triple-bogey to sit tied for 134th at 79.

REUTERS

KIA CLASSIC

Day 3: StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 6am