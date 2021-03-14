Westwood in front after a 66 as McIlroy misses cut

MIAMI • England's Lee Westwood, feeling "calm and in control", fired six birdies in a six-under 66 on Friday to seize a one-shot lead over compatriot Matthew Fitzpatrick in the Players Championship.

The 47-year-old, who was the 54-hole leader at the Arnold Palmer Invitational the previous week on the way to a runner-up finish behind Bryson DeChambeau, said he had carried his confidence from Bay Hill to TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

"I've regrouped," he said. "I've still got the memories of last week, of playing well and hitting good shots when I needed to, but there's no hangover from last week.

"It's a feel-good experience for me this week, and I've carried that into the first two rounds."

On a course where some of the game's best were struggling - defending champion Rory McIlroy (75) was among those who missed the cut - Westwood was rarely in danger on the way to a nine-under total of 135.

He opened with back-to-back birdies at the 10th and 11th and moved atop the leaderboard with three straight birdies at the second, third and fourth.

After a tricky downhill five-footer to save par at the eighth, he rolled in a five-foot birdie putt at the par-five ninth.

"Hit it well off the tee. Hit quite a lot of fairways," added Westwood.

"My iron shots were good. I played away from flags when I needed to. Got suckered into a couple of pins, but short game bailed me out on those.

"Chipping and bunker play all felt good and rolled the ball well on the greens. I had fun out there, felt calm and in control."

Fitzpatrick, 26, capped a 68 with his sixth birdie of the day at the par-five ninth for sole possession of second place on 136.

He finished a stroke ahead of American Chris Kirk (65) and Spain's Sergio Garcia (72), who were tied at seven under.

DeChambeau, the US Open champion coming off his eighth tour title at Bay Hill last Sunday, shook off a double-bogey at his opening hole, the 10th, carding five birdies in his second straight 69 to head a group on 138.

