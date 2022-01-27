Weather, not course, decides the score: Thomas

SAN DIEGO • Justin Thomas has weighed in on the debate over whether some courses on the PGA Tour are challenging enough, saying weather conditions are the biggest factor in scoring, not decisions made by tournament officials.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm raised eyebrows last week when he lambasted the set-up at La Quinta in California for turning The American Express into what he called a "putting contest" in an expletive-laden rant that was caught on video.

The Spaniard doubled down on Tuesday, saying that he does not appreciate any course where missing the fairway "means absolutely nothing".

Five players finished 20 under or better at the event and three players were 32 under or better at the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua in Hawaii earlier this month.

"It's frustrating to me because people were going crazy about Kapalua and they're saying the golf course set-up is so easy," Thomas said ahead of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, which began yesterday.

"Look, I don't know how many times I have to say it but if you give us soft greens and no wind, we are going to shoot nothing."

Mother Nature ultimately has the final say in how challenging a course proves to be, he added.

"If we get a little wind one day and the greens get even firmer and faster, the scores are going to be higher," he said.

"If we get some rain and they soften up and there's no wind, it's going to be lower, that's just the way that it is.

"It's not like the Tour's setting up the course every day saying, 'We want 18 under to win this week'."

The former world No. 1 said with a laugh that, while he liked to think he would prefer a harder golf course, he has had a lot of success on the easier ones.

Thomas, Rahm and former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson will play together for the first two rounds at Torrey Pines.

San Diego is Rahm's favourite hunting ground and where he used a red-hot finish last June to secure a one-shot victory and become the first US Open champion from Spain.

In five career starts at the Farmers Insurance Open, he owns four top-seven results, and has never finished outside the top 30.

Johnson, meanwhile, returns to competition this week after a three-month break during which he focused less on golf and more on a "reset" to help him move on from what he called a frustrating campaign last year.

REUTERS