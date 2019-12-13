We have to earn cup: Tiger

MELBOURNE • Tiger Woods lightly pumped his fist with another birdie. He raised his hands over his head in applause to salute a brilliant play by Justin Thomas that led to another hole won, thoroughly enjoying his return to competition in the Presidents Cup.

Their match against Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann won 4 and 3, Woods took the radio and inserted the ear piece as he resumed his role as the United States captain, the first playing one in 25 years.

But there was little else to cheer. Counterpart Ernie Els and his inspired International team won the day, and won it big.

The South African got solid performances from Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen and remarkable play from his rookies that led to a 4-1 lead after the opening session of four-ball yesterday.

"I didn't envision 4-1, no," Els admitted. It was the first time the International team had won the opening session since 2005, which also was the last time they led after any session in an event the Americans have won 10 out of 12 times, including the last seven in a row.

Woods had assembled the strongest US team for the Cup based on the world rankings, inserted himself in the first match and made six birdies, the most of anyone at Royal Melbourne.

When the first day was over, however, the US team found themselves in foreign territory - trailing for the first time in 14 years. "We have to earn this Cup," Woods said, perhaps a reminder that history means little inside the ropes. "Just because we lost the session doesn't mean the Cup's over.

"There's a long way to go, a lot of points available. The guys will regroup, and we'll come out tomorrow ready to go."



Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama pumps his fist after his 25-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole gave him and Taiwanese partner C.T. Pan a 1-up victory over Americans Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



That was a message Els preached to his team after a dynamic performance. Scott overcame a snap hook on the opening hole to make five birdies as he and An Byeong-hun - the replacement for Australian former world No. 1 Jason Day - won in 17 holes against Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau.

Hideki Matsuyama holed a 25-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole that carried the Japanese and C.T. Pan to a 1-up victory over Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson.

Oosthuizen and Abraham Ancer, the Mexican rookie who has received praise all week for his fire and confidence, opened with five straight birdies in a crushing defeat over the power duo of Dustin Johnson and Gary Woodland.

But it was just a start. "Keep the jets down," Els said. "There's a long way to go. Don't get too excited. This is a strong team, and they're going to come back strong."

Woods will play again in today's foursomes, again with Thomas, and he also kept two other teams together - Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, and Reed and Simpson - even though both lost.

Els will, however, be sending out five new partnerships, sticking to a plan that so far is working quite well.

"He had a system going in. We are his soldiers, so we follow his instruction, and that's what we did today," Taiwanese Pan, whose International team are hoping to win the Cup for the first time since 1998, said. "And it works great."

