Watson said to be latest LIV recruit

NEW YORK • Bubba Watson is reportedly set to become the latest player to leave the PGA Tour to join the breakaway LIV Golf Series.

The Telegraph said the two-time Masters champion will make his LIV Golf debut at a tournament to be played in the first weekend of September at The International, which is just outside Boston.

Watson reportedly will serve as a captain on one of LIV's four-man teams. The 43-year-old American has not been active since late May when he contended early at the PGA Championship but ended up finishing tied for 30th, before revealing he had torn his meniscus.

With Watson joining several other Masters champions in LIV, such as Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson, the Saudi-backed circuit now boasts winners of nine of the last 19 Masters.

Before his move, he made positive comments about the rebel tour, brushing aside the "sports-washing" criticism that has been levelled against the nascent tour.

"They're trying to change," Watson said. "They started with women's golf, started supporting the women's golf (through a series of events on the Ladies European Tour) and then they started supporting men's golf.

"There's women's tournaments already that they sponsor. Trying to grow the game. They're trying to change industry over there, bring golf, bring tourism to Saudi Arabia with the beautiful beaches that they already have."

LIV is holding eight tournaments with US$255 million (S$353 million) in prize money this year, its inaugural season, and on Wednesday, it announced a further six events next year with an increased purse of US$405 million.

Like many of the world's top golfers such as Johnson, Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka who have left the PGA Tour for LIV after signing deals reportedly worth more than US$100 million each, the mega millions on offer is too good to turn down for Watson.

"Again, you know, the charity dollars is what's most important, so the more money I can get in my hands, the more I can give away," he said. "So it's an honour and a privilege if (the PGA) let me go over there and play."

Reigning FedExCup champion and compatriot Patrick Cantlay also had to deny rumours he would be the next to switch camps, even as he admitted the riches offered by LIV was enticing.

Speaking on the eve of the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic, which began yesterday, he said: "I think any time anyone's playing their profession, money's a big contributing motivator."

The mass defections are giving United States Presidents Cup captain Davis Love III a selection headache, even though he has identified new blood for his team.

Johnson, DeChambeau, Koepka, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Mickelson are currently unavailable for selection as they have been suspended by the PGA Tour.

"It's just, it's a distraction," Love said. "I know the guys that are vying for the team now are super committed to the PGA Tour and are very excited about the Presidents Cup. I'm going to have guys like (Max) Homa and (Will) Zalatoris that are jacked up about it, to be on their first team."

The next Presidents Cup is scheduled for Sept 22-25 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, with the US winners of 11 of the past 13 editions.

REUTERS