Watson prepared for Augusta ban

NEW YORK - Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson says he is praying to be allowed back at Augusta National after jumping from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, but is prepared for any ban.

Watson, sidelined by a knee injury, was among ex-PGA newcomers to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series speaking on Wednesday ahead of its event starting on Friday at The International course in Boston, Massachusetts.

LIV Golf's record US$25 million (S$35 million) purses have helped lure 26 of the world's 100 top players to the breakaway circuit.

But players who leave for LIV Golf have been banned indefinitely by the PGA Tour and while LIV players were allowed in this year's US and British Opens, there is no guarantee they can play in future Majors, even at events where past champions typically get long-term starting spots.

"It's a weird situation, being a Masters champion," Watson said.

"Augusta, right now, we can play in it, and I'm hoping, and praying, that they make the right decisions and past champions (can play). If they tell me that I can't go, being a past champion, then I don't want to be there anyway because that's just the wrong way to look at it."

Chile's Joaquin Niemann, who shared 11th at last week's PGA Tour Championship, said he had no regrets about his decision, even if it means he would not play in more Majors.

He said: "We earn our place in the Majors and if they want to see real competition they have to have the top players."

India's Anirban Lahiri, who like Niemann was among six players named on Tuesday as new LIV members, said he was excited for the chance to play more often in Asia. "There's so much good that's going to come out of this. It's definitely going to boost the growth in that region," he said.

World ranking points are not awarded for LIV events, although with Open champion and world No. 2 Cameron Smith making the switch this week, Watson argues they should. "The No. 2 player in the world is now here so if you're going to try to see the best players in the world, then you should have world ranking points," he said.

Smith, meanwhile, also felt it was unfair that those who joined LIV Golf are not receiving world ranking points.

The Australian, who began talking to LIV Golf before his Open win, has heard the criticism about his decision but has no regrets, even though he will be suspended from the PGA Tour when he tees off at The International on Friday.

"This is a new kind of chapter in my life. I think this is the future of golf. I love how it is out here," said the Australian, who reportedly is banking more than US$100 million for jumping ship.

AFP, REUTERS