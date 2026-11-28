FILE PHOTO: Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Nicolai Von Dellingshausen plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Nov 28 - Strong winds at The Lakes tested Nicolai von Dellingshausen as he retained his lead in the third round of the Australian PGA Championship, while Cameron Smith lost his momentum after an excellent second day and slipped eight places on the leaderboard.

German Von Dellingshausen's three birdies in the first four holes helped offset his later slump as he hit a three-under 69 on Saturday to go 16-under overall, fending off Alex Noren and Kiradech Aphibarnrat who defied the challenging conditions to close in on the leader.

"Wind was increasing quite steadily...it was howling now," said Von Dellingshausen, who hit three bogeys after organisers decided to start the third round early due to forecasts of thunderstorms later in the day in Sydney.

Australian Smith, who showed sparks of his old brilliance as he hit an eight-under 64 on Friday, was left frustrated with four bogeys, carding a two-over 74 to drop to a tied 11th place.

However, Sweden's Noren was bogey-free on the day, and hit a seven-under 65 to rise to the second place, trailing Von Dellingshausen by three strokes. Kiradech hit eight birdies to share the third place with Tom McKibbin, a stroke behind Noren.

Former world number one and Smith's compatriot Adam Scott matched Noren's clinical performance as he shook off a disappointing second round, and moved up 25 places to tie for seventh going into Sunday's final round. REUTERS