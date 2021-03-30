Victorious Park surprised by form ahead of Major

LOS ANGELES • Park In-bee thought she would ease her way into the year's first Major, the ANA Inspiration at Rancho Mirage, California, after going months without competitive golf. Instead, the South Korean eased to a wire-to-wire victory at the Kia Classic for her 21st career LPGA title.

She fired a two-under 70 on Sunday to win by five strokes - perfect preparation for this week's bid for an eighth Major title.

She finished on 14-under 274 after 72 holes at Aviara, north of San Diego, in her first event of the season, shocking herself and onlookers with an overpowering performance.

"It was a great week," the world No. 4 said after dominating an event that featured the world's 14 top-ranked players.

"It was my first week back in three months or so. I played so good. I couldn't believe how well I was doing out there.

"I came here to prepare for next week and I exceeded (my expectations) - so much more."

Americans Lexi Thompson (69) and Amy Olson (68) shared second place on 279. South Korean Ko Jin-young (70), the world No. 1, was fourth on 280.

Park led from start to finish without ties for the first time in her LPGA career and had a five-stroke advantage when the day began.

It was her first victory since last year's Women's Australian Open just before the tour shut down because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Park birdied the par-four seventh and ninth holes and added her third in four holes at the par-five 10th. She stumbled with back-to-back bogeys at No. 12 and No. 13 but answered with an eagle two at the 16th.

Not even a bogey at the last could deny her victory again.

14 Top-ranked players at the world-class Kia Classic.

Park had finished second on three occasions at the Kia Classic, most recently in a tie for second in 2019.

"I looked at this trophy in the final round, I thought, I almost had it a couple of times," she said after claiming the US$270,000 (S$364,000) prize that pushed her career earnings to over US$17 million.

"So finally being able to win it, to have this one in the collection of my trophies, it's a beautiful trophy."

