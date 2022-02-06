Varner takes slim lead

JEDDAH • Harold Varner III sank a birdie putt on the final hole to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Saudi International after shooting a two-under 68 at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club near Jeddah yesterday.

Varner and fellow overnight leader, Spaniard Adri Arnaus, matched each other for much of the day before the American edged ahead on the par-five 18th.

Varner finished the third round at 12-under 198 for the tournament, one ahead of Arnaus, who carded a one-under 69.

Briton Tommy Fleetwood was two shots back after a three-under 67, while Australia's Cameron Smith was four shots off the pace.

"(It was about) just hanging in there. Really good pins today on No.s 11, 12. So I just did a good job of just slowing down and just doing my job," Varner, who is seeking his second career title, said.

On another windy day where scoring was tough, he got off to a less than perfect start, dropping a shot on the third before bouncing back with an eagle and birdie on the next two holes.

"(The eagle) was good. Yeah, it happened quick. It was just a good rebound. I hit a really good drive, and you're just trying to make birdie and lucked up and hit the pin," the 31-year-old Varner added.

Two bogeys on the back nine threatened to hand the advantage back to Arnaus, but the 27-year-old was left to rue missed chances after mistakes on the 14th and 16th holes left Varner in sole possession of the lead.

"The velocity of the wind, yeah, it was tricky because I would say that the greens are a bit more crisper than the other days. You can tell that they are drying out... so, yeah, it's a little bit tougher than yesterday," said Arnaus.

Former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson stayed in the hunt for a third title at the event with a three-under 67 that put him five shots from the top. The round of the day, however, belonged to Paul Casey, who climbed to 14th after a six-under 64.

Meanwhile, Thai sensation Ratchanon Chantananuwat continued to make waves on the Asian Tour by becoming the only amateur to make the cut at the Saudi International yesterday.

The 14-year-old shot a 74 to sit in a tie for 53rd on four-over 214.

Ratchanon, who had tied for 34th at the SMBC Singapore Open and finished third at the Singapore International last month, said he is learning a lot from playing alongside experienced professionals like Briton Lee Westwood and Smith.

"I'm very fortunate. I'm probably one of the few people, if not the only kid, to get to play these tournaments often," he said after the third round.

"I guess to the other 14-year-olds or kids younger than me, I think (they) just come watch.

"You won't get the experience, you won't get to play yourself, but you'll definitely get to see different things."

However, he admitted that spending four weeks away from school has been "really costly academic-wise".

REUTERS

SAUDI INTERNATIONAL

Day 4: StarHub Ch204, 4.30pm