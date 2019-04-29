US team strong from top to bottom

NEW YORK • You can say that a lot of good things have happened recently and, personally, I could not be happier after adding a fifth Green Jacket by winning the Masters.

Earning my 15th Major after 11 years from the last one and my 81st PGA Tour win capped a long, winding, hard road that included a tremendous amount of uncertainty.

With the victory, I've jumped into ninth place on the latest US Team standings for the Presidents Cup, which will be held at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne from Dec 9 to 15.

While I've already got an important role as team captain, I have made it very clear that I also want to be a playing captain when we face the International Team led by Ernie Els.

Qualifying automatically as one of the top-eight players would prevent me from being put in a tricky spot when my captain's assistants and I sit down to decide on our four picks.

At the Genesis Open, I announced Fred Couples, Steve Stricker and Zach Johnson as my three captain's assistants.



Presidents Cup US captain Tiger Woods is excited with the mix of veteran experience and young talent in his side for the Dec 9-15 tournament at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club. PHOTO: PGA TOUR



With Freddie and Stricks on board just in case I make the team and have to play, it's going to make things a lot easier for me. These guys have led our teams to victories before with Freddie winning at Royal Melbourne in 2011.

Zach is going to be a fantastic captain some day. He has a competitive fire that matches anyone that I've been around.

His strategy on the golf course is obvious. Remember, he won at Augusta National laying up on all of the par-5s and played them in 12 under and also won at St Andrews, which is one of the longest courses out there.

I'm going to rely on these guys for a lot of support and insight. Our team are certainly in great hands.

Last month, I competed in my first World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play since 2013 and was disappointed to lose in the quarter-finals to Lucas Bjerregaard after progressing from the group-play format, which included Aaron Wise, Patrick Cantlay and Brandt Snedeker, and then beating Rory McIlroy in the round of 16.

I certainly enjoy competing under this type of pressure knowing I just need to beat the guy standing in front of me.

The way Aaron and Patrick play are two more reasons why US golf is going to be in a good place for a long time. Aaron's an amazing talent who has already proven himself after winning the Byron Nelson Classic last year.

Patrick is in the same boat. He's already a winner on the PGA Tour after overcoming injuries of his own and we also saw how he moved into the final-round lead on the back nine at the Masters.

I was thrilled to see Kevin Kisner win the Match Play since he lost to Bubba Watson in the final last year. He's another one of those guys who seem to enjoy the pressure that match play presents.

He's definitely someone who will have my attention as we approach the end of the season.

Seeing Matt Kuchar's play of late has been impressive. For someone who has won the Match Play before, Kuch will be the first to tell you that advancing to the championship match is a big accomplishment.

With two wins already on the PGA Tour this season, he's playing some of his best golf and is already in a great spot to qualify for the team. He not only brings consistent golf to the team, but he's also one of the personalities that we love having in the team room.

Looking at the final leaderboard at the Masters, it was great to see a strong US presence with Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele sharing second place and Tony Finau, whom I played with in the final round, and Webb Simpson tying for fifth.

Along with Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler and Phil (Mickelson), who are all in the current top 10 of our standings, these guys can be important for this team. With a mix of veteran experience and young talent, I see this team as being one of the strongest ever from top to bottom.

It's going to be fun when we get to Royal Melbourne in December and I encourage fans to get their tickets now on presidentscup.com. I'm told they're selling fast.

Bye for now.

• US Team captain Tiger Woods' blog is courtesy of presidentscup.com