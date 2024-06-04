US team captain Furyk names Presidents Cup assistants

U.S. team captain Jim Furyk on Tuesday named Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard and Kevin Kisner as his assistants for this year's Presidents Cup showdown against Mike Weir's International squad in Montreal.

The 2024 edition of the biennial competition, which pits a 12-man U.S. team against a lineup of international players from outside Europe, will be played from Sept. 26-29 at The Royal Montreal Golf Club.

"The three of them have a tremendous history with this event, but more importantly, they will be trusted voices in the team room and on the course for our guys," Furyk said of the trio who are all first-time captain's assistants.

Furyk has the option to name up to two additional assistants prior to the competition.

Cink, an eight-times winner on the PGA Tour, has played in four Presidents Cups and compiled a 9-7-2 record in four U.S. victories, including a 4-0-0 performance on his debut in 2000.

Leonard, who won 12 times on the PGA Tour and currently plays on the PGA TOUR Champions, has competed in the Presidents Cup five times and compiled an 8-11-4 record.

Kisner, a four-times PGA Tour winner and known as a tenacious match play competitor, played for the U.S. Presidents Cup team in 2017 and 2022 with a 2-2-3 record.

Former Masters champion Weir announced Ernie Els, Trevor Immelman, Geoff Ogilvy and Camilo Villegas as his assistants two weeks ago.

The U.S. are 12-1-1 in the Ryder Cup-style competition with their only loss coming at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia in 1998.

Royal Montreal is the oldest golf club in North America and in addition to hosting the Presidents Cup in 2007 has also held the Canadian Open on 10 occasions, most recently in 2014. REUTERS