US Senate panel invites PGA Tour commissioner, LIV chief to testify

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan (left) and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman have been invited to testify at a July 11 hearing. PHOTOS: NYTIMES, AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON - A US Senate panel on Wednesday invited PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund Governor Yasir al-Rumayyan and LIV Golf chief executive officer Greg Norman to testify at a July 11 hearing.

US Senator Richard Blumenthal, who chairs the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, and the panel’s top Republican Ron Johnson invited them to appear.

Mr Blumenthal earlier this month asked the PGA Tour and LIV Golf for communications and records on their planned merger as part of an investigation, citing concerns about the Saudi government’s role in the deal and risks posed by a foreign government entity assuming control over the sport. REUTERS

