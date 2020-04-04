US Open poser in new golf jigsaw

LOS ANGELES • A tentative plan for a revised professional golf calendar calls for the Masters to be held in November, while the US Open possibly could get moved to California, Golfweek reported on Thursday.

The magazine indicated the release of the new schedule is on hold pending a decision about the fate of the British Open. Its organiser, the R&A, had refuted a report earlier on Thursday that said the July event would be cancelled and insisted it is working through its options.

The PGA Tour and other major Tours shut down last month amid the coronavirus pandemic, giving rise to confusion whether events could be rescheduled or would be cancelled for the year.

Under the revised schedule, the PGA Championship could serve as the year's first Major.

The rescheduled tournament is pencilled in for Aug 6-9 at the TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

The British Open, scheduled for July 16-19 at Royal St George's, will be held from Sept 17-20 under the reported new slate.

However, should the R&A decide to cancel its event, the US Open reportedly could fill that same slot, while the week starting Nov 9 has been floated as the new date for the postponed Masters.

The Ryder Cup, meanwhile, will keep its original Sept 25-27 date at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

The US Open has yet to announce a postponement for the June 18-21 event at Winged Foot in New York, but United States Golf Association (USGA) executive Craig Annis revealed a decision will be made next week.

He told Golfweek: "While we are hopeful... it is increasingly likely that we will need to postpone."

On speculation the event may be switched to Torrey Pines or Pebble Beach, both in California, he admitted it was a possibility if Covid-19 continues to rumble on, adding: "If we get beyond September, we would need to find a course in a place with the right climate and agronomics, with consideration to available daylight hours."

That Torrey Pines and Pebble Beach both have multiple courses works in favour of the organisers.

"If we had to postpone and if we moved to a slot in the late fall, we would potentially need two courses if the size of the field remains the same," Annis said. "The traditional timing of the US Open allows us to work with maximum daylight hours."

Separately, LPGA Tour commissioner Mike Whan told podcast No Laying Up on Thursday that he was working on three scenarios for a possible resumption of women's golf - start playing next month, extend the suspension until mid-July and restart the Tour in mid-September.

Yesterday, the USGA confirmed that the US Women's Open has been shunted from June to December - the third Major this year to be pushed back.

The ANA Inspiration at Rancho Mirage, California, was to have taken place this weekend but was postponed to September. And the Evian Championship in France has been moved from July to August.

