US Open could be third Major to be postponed

LOS ANGELES • The US Open golf tournament, scheduled for mid-June, is on thin ice and likely to be postponed, according to the American media on Thursday.

The New York Post reported that the June 18-21 Major at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, is in jeopardy because of the coronavirus and now the US Golf Association (USGA) hopes to hold the tournament "later in the summer".

The location will not change, the newspaper said, citing sources with knowledge of the USGA's plans.

The new date would depend on how the New York area recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of yesterday, the United States has surged past China as the country with the most number of infections, more than 85,000, and over 1,300 deaths.

The course was closed last week when New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order halting all non-essential businesses in response to the pandemic.

USGA senior director of championship communications Beth Major told the newspaper on Thursday: "Nothing is official at this point.

"Obviously, we're talking about it, knowing what's going on in New York (where reportedly more than half of America's coronavirus cases are coming from) right now."

The USGA said earlier that it hoped to make a decision about the US Open in mid-April.

The first two Major tournaments of the season, the April 9-12 Masters and the May 11-17 PGA Championship, have already been postponed.

The only Major that remains on the schedule, as of now, is the British Open, which is scheduled from July 16-19 at Royal St George's Golf Club in Kent.

The PGA Tour suspended its tournaments on March 13, following the first round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Florida.

Currently, all competitions scheduled till mid-May have been postponed or cancelled.

