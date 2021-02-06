Unlikely duo lead stars in Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE (Arizona) • Mark Hubbard and Matthew NeSmith took advantage of favourable morning conditions to shoot eight-under rounds of 63 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Phoenix Open.

The majority of names on the first page of the leaderboard played in the morning wave, including world No. 153 Hubbard and the 195th-ranked NeSmith.

"Everything kind of lined up really nicely, just made it pretty easy on myself," said NeSmith, who chipped in for birdie on one of the only two greens he did not hit in regulation.

US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker was the low finisher from the afternoon wave, with the 53-year old carding a 65.

The marquee names in the field did not fare as well, with Xander Schauffele (66) the top finisher among the five top-10 players in the field. The world No. 4 had seven birdies against two bogeys as he seeks his first PGA Tour win since 2019.

"I'm in that boat of chasing, I haven't really won," said Schauffele, who finished joint second at last week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

"My world ranking's gone up, I am playing more consistent golf but I'm still not doing what I want to do.

"I guess it's a good thing that it keeps me hungry and keeps me humble, but the ultimate goal is winning."

Second-ranked Jon Rahm and world No. 3 Justin Thomas entered as the pre-tournament favourites.

Spain's Rahm, who attended nearby Arizona State University, settled for a three-under 68 following a bogey on No. 18.

Thomas finished with a one-under 70 that included a triple bogey on the par-four 17th as he attempts to improve upon consecutive third-placed finishes in the event.

Sixth-ranked Rory McIlroy also finished at one-under.

"It was a good battle back," the Northern Irishman said. "Wasn't the ideal start, but I knew on the back nine at least I had some par-fives coming up and a few good chances, and thankfully, I was able to take advantage of some of them."

Defending champion Webb Simpson carded a 73 while his flight mate and two-time event champion Hideki Matsuyama shot a 71.

Tournament organisers have capped daily attendance to fewer than 5,000 fans.

