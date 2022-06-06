Tumour-hit Kang fears the unknown

SOUTHERN PINES (North Carolina) • After Danielle Kang shot a 73 in Saturday's third round to move into joint-53rd place on the leaderboard of the US Women's Open at five-over 218, she admitted she was scared for the future.

On Friday, the American revealed she had been diagnosed with a tumour in her spine and after the second Major of the year ends, she will weigh up her medical options.

The 29-year-old yesterday completed her final round in what might be the last time she steps on the greens for a while.

The diagnosis "several weeks ago" has rocked the golfer's world and it could be the reason for her increasingly severe back issues this year.

Kang told ESPN it was already a struggle just to start her round on Saturday.

In order to play at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club, the world No. 12 has had to employ a physiotherapist, undergo cupping therapy and use kinesio tape to ensure her back holds up.

"There's so much to do for me to get going," said the 2017 Women's PGA Championship winner.

"And that's just to play the US Open."

She was never going to miss the Major but beyond that, things are uncertain.

"I've never missed it. I played here when I was 14, I came here with my dad 15 years ago," she told ESPN.

"As long as I'm able to roll out there... I didn't want to miss another Major, so I've just kept pushing through it.

"That's the kind of player I am, but I think we're at a limit.

"I didn't feel very good; I think I'm very fatigued... It's the unknown that I'm most scared of."

Operating on the tumour would be a last resort and spinal surgeries are particularly delicate affairs. It will rule Kang, a mainstay on both the LPGA Tour and the United States' Solheim Cup teams, out indefinitely, but if it comes to that, she hopes she will not lose her touch for good.

"I have to say, 'I will,'" she told ESPN.

"Because I have to tell myself that I'm gonna come back and play like I did before."

Australia's Minjee Lee shot a four-under 67 on Saturday to hold a three-shot lead over American Mina Harigae (70) going into the final round here.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE