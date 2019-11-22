Trophy room a motivation for McIlroy

DUBAI • Rory McIlroy cannot overhaul leader Bernd Wiesberger to become the Race to Dubai winner for a fourth time but, with four victories this season, the world No. 2 is in a sweet spot of form.

The Northern Irishman yesterday showed why he remains the European Tour's biggest draw despite spending most of the year playing on the US Tour.

A three-wood of 291 yards helped to set up a closing eagle as the 30-year-old, who also had five birdies on the front nine, finished his first round at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship with an eight-under 64.

The four-time Major champion told the Irish Times he was "feeling comfortable with my game", adding: "It was one of those where if you get it right and you button it, (you know) it's going to be perfect.

"I have done for the last while. I felt like (this) was just more of the same of how I've been feeling."

While the US$2 million (S$2.7 million) Race to Dubai overall champion bonus is beyond his reach, the US$3 million winner's cheque is up for grabs and he has designs on another prize for his trophy cabinet.

"It's sort of the last room that we've been waiting on to get finished in the house... I like to have (the trophies) out so in a reflective moment, I can go and have a look at all I've achieved on the golf course the last few years," he said. "I had not seen them, they were in storage for a year and a half, so just to come back to it, (was) really nice.

"It's a nice reflective moment, but it's also a motivational moment that this is what I can do and I want more of it."

5 Birdies Rory McIlroy struck in the first nine holes.

Despite shooting "the best shot I've hit all year", McIlroy was still one stroke behind Mike Lorenzo-Vera, who overcame a lung infection to shoot the lowest round at tournament.

The Frenchman holed four straight birdies to finish the back nine at Jumeirah Golf Estates, carding a 63 as he matched his lowest score to par on the European Tour.

Austria's Wiesberger, who needs a win or end in a clear second in Dubai to guarantee that he wins the Harry Vardon Trophy, stayed in pole position in the order of merit.

He shot a 70 to be ahead of fellow Race to Dubai contenders - one in front of England's Matthew Fitzpatrick and three ahead of British Open champion, Ireland's Shane Lowry.

REUTERS

