Trio of golfers tied atop leaderboard at Cognizant Classic

PALM BEACH – Ireland’s Shane Lowry and England’s David Skinns posted matching 66s and Austin Eckroat carded a 68 to ascend to the top of the leaderboard after three rounds of the Cognizant Classic on March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The trio sit at 13 under for the tournament, three shots ahead of another five golfers tied for fourth. Among that group at 10 under is Jacob Bridgeman, who fired a low round of 65 to vault 32 spots up the leaderboard on moving day.

Bud Cauley, who took a lead into the clubhouse on March 1 before the second round was suspended by darkness, shot a 74 on March 2 and dropped into a tie for 11th at eight under.

Lowry opened fast, carding birdies on three of his first four holes. He would finish with six against one bogey as he attempts to become the event’s first winner from Ireland since Padraig Harrington in 2015.

“I started off like really well and got myself right into it and kept going. Hit some great shots when I needed to,” Lowry said. “You know when you go out on this golf course and this tournament that you’re going to face a bit of adversity somewhere, and I did a little bit (on March 2), and I felt like I dealt with it quite well.”

Skinns turned in another clean card and has just two bogeys for the tournament. He’s trying to become the tournament’s first winner from England since Luke Donald in 2006. It’s the first time he’s held a 54-hole co-lead in his career on the PGA Tour.

“I wouldn’t say nerves, I’ve just been waiting a long time to be in this spot,” Skinns said. “It’s more I’m excited to be here. I’m trying to make every moment as good as it can be. I’m just really excited.”

Bridgeman, in his first season on tour, fired his career-best round to play his way into contention. He played bogey-free golf with six birdies.

“I hit it really well,” he said. “I didn’t really take too many risks. Felt like I just played solid and conservative all day and then made some putts towards the end. Pretty pleased with six under. The wind is blowing a little bit, so I think it was a good one.”

Russell Henley matched Bridgeman’s 65 for the low round of the day, rising 42 spots up the leaderboard to T11 at eight under.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland shot a 72 to fall to T26 at seven under.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods, the 15-time Major champion who redefined golf and inspired a generation of talent, was awarded the US Golf Association’s highest honour, the Bob Jones Award, on March 2.

The 48-year-old American returned to the PGA Tour in February after ankle surgery last April following the US Masters to ease pain following a 2021 car crash, the latest example of perseverance that has helped make him among golf’s greatest legends. REUTERS, AFP