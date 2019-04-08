Tributes for golfer Arie who dies just 28

HAIKOU • Malaysian golfer Arie Irawan died of "apparent natural causes" in his hotel room on the Chinese resort island of Hainan yesterday.

Confirming his death in a statement, the PGA Tour China also said that "out of respect for the family, officials have cancelled the final round of the Sanya Championship, (with) the tournament becoming a 54-hole event".

It added: "The PGA Tour and the China Golf Association grieve at this loss of one of our members and share sincere condolences with Arie's wife, Marina (Malek), and his parents, Ahmad and Jeny.

"When something of this magnitude occurs in the golf world, we all grieve at the same time."

According to the Tour, the coroner's report is not ready.

The 28-year-old, who turned professional in 2013 and won two events on the Asian Development Tour in 2015, had missed the halfway cut at the second event on the PGA Tour China Series.

Trevor Sluman, who shot a third-round six-under 66 to take a two-shot lead on Saturday, was declared the champion and his victory will count as an official PGA Tour China Series win.

The American offered his condolences, saying: "My heart goes out to Arie's family and his beautiful wife, Marina.

"Along with the rest of the Tour, we're thinking about them at this time. It's very bittersweet today, and the rest of the year will be dedicated to Arie and the impact he had on this Tour."

The 1,366th-ranked Arie's career was interrupted in 2016 when he was involved in an accident on a moped and sidelined for several months.

Singapore golfer Johnson Poh posted on Facebook: "Didn't we make a promise to be at each other's wedding?? I still cannot believe that you're gone... May you Rest In Peace and I'll see you on the other side bro... You will be missed."

