Tribe's support 'truly helping' me, says Woods

LOS ANGELES • Less than a week after undergoing surgery for major leg injuries suffered in a single-car crash, Tiger Woods has found something to aid in his recovery: the support of fellow PGA Tour players.

With so many golfers wearing his trademark final-round red and black colours on Sunday, it served as the moving get-well card that it was intended to be.

"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts," Woods tweeted. "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."

Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed were among the top golfers wearing red shirts and black pants on the final day of the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession in Bradenton, Florida.

"I guess for us it's just a gesture to let him know that we're thinking about him and we're rooting for him," four-time Major winner McIlroy said.

"Obviously, things are looking a little better today than they were on Tuesday, but he's still got a ways to go.

"He's got a huge recovery ahead of him. But (it's) just for everyone to show their appreciation for what he means to us out here.

"If there was no Tiger Woods, I just think the tour and the game of golf in general would be in a worse place."

Phil Mickelson wore the same colour combination during the final round of the Champions Tour event at Tucson, Arizona, while women's great Annika Sorenstam, playing her first LPGA Tour tournament in 13 years at the Gainbridge LPGA in Orlando, did likewise.

The gesture extended to the Puerto Rico Championship, where the grounds crew wore Woods' colours.

PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa, who won the WGC event, was not wearing the colour scheme, but he tried. His clothing sponsor tried to send him a red shirt with his sponsor's logos overnight but it did not arrive in time because of weather delays.

Woods remains hospitalised in Los Angeles, recovering from surgery to treat multiple fractures.

He faces a lengthy recovery from his injuries, which include open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of his lower right leg, along with injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle.

The American was already recovering from his fifth back surgery - and hoping he would be able to prepare for a run at the Masters in April - when the crash occurred on a steep, winding road in suburban Los Angeles.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS